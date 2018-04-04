Sports anchor Fred Roggin puts party-ready Calabasas home up for sale

Fred Roggin, the award-winning sports anchor for KNBC-TV Channel 4, has listed his home in the Oaks, a guard-gated community in Calabasas, for sale at $2.995 million.
Media and game rooms, a wine cellar, covered and uncovered patios and a basketball half-court are among features of the entertainment-oriented home. The French country-inspired home, built in 2006, also has a football-shaped swimming pool complete with waterfalls, a water slide and a raised spa.
The roughly 5,200-square-foot house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the family room, living room and master suite plus an outdoor fire pit. A wide island/bar anchors the chef's kitchen.
At night, the roughly half-acre property is lit up by streams of colorful market lights and landscape lighting.
The property last changed hands more than a decade ago for $2.546 million, records show.
Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Assoc. holds the listing.
Roggin, who also hosts a weekday radio show on KLAC-AM (570), has been a familiar face in Southern California's sports news for nearly four decades, winning 30 L.A. Emmy Awards and 22 Golden Mike Awards during that time.
He received a lifetime achievement award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2013, and, in 2014, was inducted into the Southern California Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
