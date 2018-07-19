Sports anchor Fred Roggin signs off on Calabasas home sale

Award-winning sports anchor Fred Roggin has sold his longtime home in the Oaks, a guard-gated community in Calabasas, for $2.725 million.
The French country-inspired home, built in 2006, features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and about 5,200 square feet of living space. There are fireplaces in the family room, living room and master suite as well as a fire pit outdoors. A wine cellar sits off the dining room area.
The house sits on roughly half an acre and has a football-shaped swimming pool complete with waterfalls, a water slide and a raised spa. A basketball half-court, covered and uncovered patios and formal landscaping fill out the fenced lot.
The property came up for sale in April and sold for about $75,000 below the asking price of $2,799,950.
Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Associates was the listing agent. Wendy Polo of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.
Roggin appears on KNBC-TV and also hosts a weekday radio show on KLAC-AM (570). The decorated anchor has been a staple of Southern California sports news for nearly four decades, winning 30 L.A. Emmy Awards and 22 Golden Mike Awards during that time.
He received a lifetime achievement award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2013, and, in 2014, was inducted into the Southern California Broadcasters Hall of Fame.