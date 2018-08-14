Onetime home of 'CSI' alum Gary Dourdan is flipped back on the market

A Del Rey home once owned by “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” actor Gary Dourdan has been flipped back on the market and is listed at $1.759 million.
Public records show the two-story house previously changed hands in December for $1.225 million.
The freshly remodeled contemporary features 2,471 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Oak flooring extends throughout the home. The second-story master suite has a corner fireplace and a balcony that takes in city views.
An open kitchen and dining area face an expanded wooden deck and the freshly sodded backyard.
Dourdan, 51, appeared regularly in the 2015 season of “Being Mary Jane” and the 2013 series “Mistresses.” He purchased the property in 2004 for $902,000.
Janet Jung of Re/Max Estate Properties is the listing agent.