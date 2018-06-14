Former Brentwood estate of comedy great Garry Shandling is listed for $13 million

The longtime Brentwood estate of late comic and writer Garry Shandling is returning to market as a development opportunity for $13 million.
The walled and gated estate centers on a 6,100-square-foot, Hacienda-style residence where Shandling had lived for more than two decades. It was also the setting for Shandling’s weekly pick-up basketball games, which attracted a host of famous comedy faces throughout the years.
The current owners had planned to build their dream house on the park-like site, which they acquired two years ago from Shandling’s estate for $10.65 million, and have the required permits and approval to renovate and expand the current home to a nearly 9,000-square-foot structure. A slope survey of the lot indicates the potential for an even larger structure.
Set at the end of a cul-de-sac, the acre-plus property is filled with lush landscaping and mature trees. There are separate and permitted plans for a new swimming pool and spa.
Views from the site extend as far as the ocean.
Shandling, who died in 2016 at 66, bought the property in 1990 and had the current structure built in 1992, records show.
The pioneering television star gained fame in the late 1980s and ’90s with the series "It's Garry Shandling's Show" and, later, "The Larry Sanders Show." His film credits include "What Planet Are You From?" (2000), "Town & Country" (2001) and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014).
Billy Rose of the Agency holds the listing.