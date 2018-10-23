Former 'Fashion Police' co-host looks to catch a buyer for Sunset Strip digs

Former E! “Fashion Police” co-host George Kotsiopoulos has put his home above the Sunset Strip up for sale at $2.395 million.
The fashion consultant and TV personality bought the property five years ago and has paid great attention to details both inside and out.
Wide-plank wood and warming gray notes give the Mediterranean-style house an ambiance that is both cozy and cohesive. Bi-folding doors were added for indoor-outdoor flow, and built-in bookshelves fill two walls in the den.
A vaulted-ceiling living room with a fireplace, an updated kitchen, a dining nook, three bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms are within 1,860 square feet of living space. The master suite has an updated bathroom and a juliet balcony.
Outside, the grounds include a tiled patio with built-in bench seating, an in-ground spa and drought-tolerant landscaping. A front-facing terrace holds a fire pit.
Kotsiopoulos, 49, appeared on “Fashion Police” from 2010-2015. He currently hosts the TLC series “Say Yes: Wedding SOS” and this year appeared in the TLC special “Royal Wedding Revealed.”
Mimi Starrett of CORE Real Estate Group holds the listing.