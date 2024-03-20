Husband of ‘Selling Sunset’s’ Christine Quinn arrested; son, 3, struck during alleged assault

The husband of former “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threw an object that hit their 2-year-old child, law enforcement sources told The Times.

Los Angeles police officers took Christian Richard Dumontet into custody Tuesday afternoon after what they said was a domestic violence incident at the couple’s Hollywood Hills home.

During the incident, Dumontet — who goes by the name Christian Richard — allegedly threw a heavy object at Quinn, sources said, but it missed her and struck the young boy, who was injured.

Quinn was granted an emergency protective order, as is standard practice in such incidents, which is intended to keep Richard away from his wife and home.

The 45-year-old was arrested about 2 pm. and booked into jail a few hours later, according to the L.A. Police Department.

The child and Quinn both went to a hospital after police responded, and Richard was led away in handcuffs, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation who were not authorized to speak publicly.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Richard was listed as in jail with his bond set at $30,000, according to booking records.

Quinn was a star of the Netflix reality series “Selling Sunset,” a show that The Times in 2019 described as “probing the cheesy conventions of L.A.’s celebritized real estate world.”

The focus of the show is the Sunset Strip’s Oppenheim Group, one of L.A.’s premier real estate agencies, Quinn was described as the show’s “brassy provocateur.”

Quinn and Richard’s December 2019 wedding, described by Oprah Daily as “Gothic Winter Wonderland-themed,” was featured on the reality series. Quinn wore black.

The couple’s child, Christian Georges Dumontet, was born in 2021. Quinn left “Selling Sunset” after five seasons.