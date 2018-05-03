Former 007 George Lazenby seeks a buyer for his 480 acres in Pearblossom

George Lazenby is ready to let go of the high ground in Antelope Valley. The actor, who starred as 007 James Bond in the film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," has listed a mountaintop estate in Pearblossom for sale at $3.49 million.
Spread across 12 parcels totaling 480 acres, the adobe-style ranch house has a bird's-eye view that stretches as far as Edwards Air Force Base.
The home, which dates to 1954, was built without nails and retains its original roof and 15-inch-thick adobe walls, according to a listing for the property. It has 1,969 square feet of living space, a wood-burning brick fireplace, Dutch doors and a beamed-ceiling living room. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
A covered porch wraps around the front of the L-shaped home.
Lazenby acquired the first parcel, which included the adobe house, roughly 40 years ago, records show. He began accumulating the surrounding parcels after neighbors complained about his motorcycle riding. The 78-year-old, a former auto mechanic and car salesman, took up motorcross in his 40s and has won multiple competitions.
Lazenby was the first actor to replace Sean Connery as 007, but quit the role prior to the 1969 premier of "On Her Majesty's Secret Service. In addition to his lone turn as Bond, Lazenby has credits that include "Universal Soldier" (1972), "The Dragon Flies" (1975) and "Gettysburg" (1993).
Last year he appeared in the direct-to-video thriller "Death Game."
Denise Gieser of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
