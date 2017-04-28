Gianni Nunnari gets almost $10.4 million for Malibu home once owned by Bruce Willis

Film producer Gianni Nunnari has sold an oceanfront home in a guard-gated Malibu community for $10.377 million.
Sitting on 50 feet of frontage in the Malibu Cove Colony, the contemporary-style house has at least one additional claim to fame. It was owned by box-office star Bruce Willis more than a decade ago.
The house, built in 1988 and since updated, features expansive ocean views through walls of glass and 4,640 square feet of living space on multiple levels.
A step-down living and dining room area anchors the floor plan and adjoins a kitchen with a custom cabinetry and a narrow center island. A total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms includes a second-floor master suite with an ocean-view bathroom. There’s also a gym with a sauna.
Terraces extend from each level and take in ocean views through transparent guardrails. A two-car garage sits off the front of the home.
The property came back on the market in January for $11 million, records show.
Beata Mandell of Executive Realty Group was the listing agent. Brant Didden of 4 Malibu Real Estate represented the buyer.
Nunnari, 57, is the founder and chief executive of Hollywood Gang Productions. Among his producing credits is “Se7en” (1995), “300” (2006) and “The Departed” (2006), the latter of which won four Oscars including one for best picture.
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Angels pitcher Bud Norris closes lease deal for home in Corona del Mar
Del Rey home's reinvention sets a Traditional tone
Sale of Holmby Hills estate of early filmmaker Allan Dwan is a wrap at $18.8 million
Lynn Swann scores a contemporary home in Hancock Park for $3.08 million