Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo buys Milwaukee mansion from former teammate

The Milwaukee Bucks have a new home court, and now the “Greek Freak” has one of his own.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, the blossoming star for the Milwaukee Bucks, has shelled out $1.8 million for a home in River Hills outside Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The brick-covered estate has been passed around by a few Bucks players over the years. It was first owned by Michael Carter Williams, who paid $1.65 million for the property after being traded to Milwaukee in 2015. Mirza Teletovic, who retired this year due to a medical condition, sold it to Antetokounmpo.
Built in 2005, the home is approached by a circular motor court on a grassy half-acre lot. Inside are 9,900 square feet of hardwood-filled living spaces.
A dual-sided fireplace separates a two-story living room from a two-story sun room, and the main level also holds a formal dining room, wood-paneled office and center-island kitchen.
The master suite, one of six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, holds dual closets and a tile-splashed bathroom. Other highlights include a movie theater, wine cellar, gym and den with a wet bar.
Out back, a patio with a dining area leads to a swimming pool with a diving board. A guesthouse, complete with an indoor-outdoor living room and balcony, adjoins the space.
A native of Greece, Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Bucks in 2013. In 2017, the two-time All-Star became the first player in league history to finish in the top 20 for total points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks in a season. He won the Most Improved Player award that same year.
Jay Schmidt of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Lasharle Borg of First Weber Inc. represented Antetokounmpo.