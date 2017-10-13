Glenn Frey's scenic Brentwood estate lists for sale at $15 million

The Brentwood estate of late rock ’n’ roll star Glenn Frey has come on the market at $14.995 million.

Frey, who died last year at 67, bought the home in 2002 for slightly more than $10 million. Late entertainment mogul Michael King of King World Productions was the home’s previous owner, records show.

Built in 1996, the gated Mediterranean-style home has six bedrooms, 8.25 bathrooms and a powder room in more than 8,000 square feet of space.

Features include plaster walls, arched doorways and wood and stone flooring. A double-height entry has a decorative wrought-iron staircase that leads to the second floor. There are fireplaces in the family room, library and living room.

The Mediterranean-style estate sits behind gates on slightly more than half an acre in Brentwood. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The second-story master suite, complete with a separate sitting room and dual baths, opens to a balcony overlooking the grounds.

Formal gardens, fountains and statuaries create a backdrop for various patios and sitting areas in the backyard. A cabana/lounge accompanies the tiled swimming pool and spa. The guesthouse holds a gym.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing, according to the MLS.

Frey, who died last year at 67, co-founded the Eagles in 1971 with drummer Don Henley. With the group, Frey won six Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

His solo albums include “No Fun Aloud” (1982), which spawned a pair of top-40 singles, and “Strange Weather” (1992).

