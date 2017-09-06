Fine art photographer Gray Malin looks to capture a buyer for his breezy bungalow

Gray Malin, known for his aerial portraits of beaches and landscapes, is moving on from his camera-friendly home in West Hollywood. The photographer has listed his 1940s Spanish bungalow for $2.195 million.

Reached by a stone pathway, the three-bedroom home features splashes of color throughout: salmon in the foyer, navy in the kitchen and forest green detailing in the living area and master suite.

A cove ceiling overlooks a central hearth in the living room, where bay windows look out onto the shrubs surrounding the 1,885-square-foot home.

The breezy Spanish bungalow has three bedrooms and a blue-stone pool. (Pierre Galant) (Pierre Galant)

The kitchen and dining room feature open floor plans under a vaulted beam ceiling, accented by a tiled backsplash and stone counters.

Multiple sets of glass doors lead out onto the patio, where a canopy and fire pit accompany a blue-stone pool. Citrus trees and shrubs shroud the terrace deck.

The master bedroom boasts natural sisal flooring and French doors, and the adjacent guest house provides another bedroom, a kitchen and a powder room.

The home last sold in 2013 for $1.2 million, according to public records.

Joshua Gaunya of Deasy Penner & Partners holds the listing.

Malin is best known for his bird’s eye view photographs, and his first monograph, “Beaches,” became a New York Times best seller. His first public art installation, “Far Far Away,” debuted on Sunset Boulevard.

