MLB great Greg Maddux finds a sweet spot in San Diego

Former pro pitcher Greg Maddux has found a sweet spot in San Diego for $2.1 million. Title was taken through a limited liability company connected to the athlete.
The four-bedroom contemporary, built in 1965, features an expansive roof deck with views to the ocean. Wood walls accent the exterior, and glass garage and front doors add a modern vibe.
The 1,915 square feet of “beach chic” open-plan interiors include two family rooms, two master bedrooms and four bathrooms. An upper family room and one of the master bedrooms access the 1,500-square-foot roof lookout.
Maddux, 51, started his Major League Baseball career with the Chicago Cubs in 1986 and capped it as a Los Angeles Dodger in 2008. The Golden Glove record holder is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Gina Barnes of Ascent Real Estate was the listing agent. Christel Carlyle of Carrington Real Estate Services represented Maddux.
