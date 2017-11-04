MLB great Greg Maddux finds a sweet spot in San Diego

Former pro pitcher Greg Maddux has found a sweet spot in San Diego for $2.1 million. Title was taken through a limited liability company connected to the athlete.

The four-bedroom contemporary, built in 1965, features an expansive roof deck with views to the ocean. Wood walls accent the exterior, and glass garage and front doors add a modern vibe.

The sleek San Diego contemporary takes in ocean views. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The 1,915 square feet of “beach chic” open-plan interiors include two family rooms, two master bedrooms and four bathrooms. An upper family room and one of the master bedrooms access the 1,500-square-foot roof lookout.

Maddux, 51, started his Major League Baseball career with the Chicago Cubs in 1986 and capped it as a Los Angeles Dodger in 2008. The Golden Glove record holder is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Gina Barnes of Ascent Real Estate was the listing agent. Christel Carlyle of Carrington Real Estate Services represented Maddux.

