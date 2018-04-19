Home sale begins to take shape for filmmaker Guillermo del Toro

Director Guillermo del Toro is on a hot streak.
On the heels of the best picture win for "The Shape of Water" at the Academy Awards, the seasoned director is closing in on a home sale in Agoura Hills. His two-story home in the area is currently listed pending but still accepting backup offers, according to the MLS. The asking price is $2.195 million.
The cul-de-sac residence sits on roughly half an acre and opens to a formal entry. Within the 5,700-square-foot floor plan, there's a two-story living room, a center-island kitchen, a formal dining room and a breakfast nook.
A spacious family room boasts custom wood accents and a marble-lined fireplace across from a wet bar. Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms complete the interior.
Walls of windows pull in views of the backyard, where a swimming pool and spa are lined with stone. Also on the grounds are a covered brick lounge and an adjacent sports court. The garage has parking for three vehicles.
According to public records, Del Toro bought the estate in 2010 for $1.633 million.
Dave White of Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing.
Del Toro, 53, has received five Oscar nominations: two for his 2007 film "Pan's Labyrinth" and three for "The Shape of Water." The Mexican director's other films include "Blade II" (2002), "Pacific Rim" (2013) and "Crimson Peak" (2015).
