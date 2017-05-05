Listing ends on a good note for maestro Gustavo Dudamel's Los Feliz home

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor and music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has sold his home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.849 million.

Dating to 1923, the Mediterranean-inspired Four Square-style house sits up from the street amid towering palm trees. Steps lead to a portico and wooden front door with leaded-glass sidelights.

The 1920s Four Square-style home in Los Feliz features an updated kitchen, handsome wood details and a swimming pool. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The 3,600 square feet of updated and restored interiors feature pocket doors that open to the living and dining rooms. Delicate molding, hardwood floors and coved ceilings are among the other period details.

Three bedrooms, each with an adjoining bathroom and walk-in closet, occupy the second floor.

A trellis-topped patio and deck open to a swimming pool. Lawns, hedges and a detached two-car garage complete the grounds.

Dudamel, 36, bought the house more than two years ago for $2.775 million, records show.

He has been music director of the L.A. Phil since 2009 and is under contract through the 2021-22 season. He also serves as the music director of the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela.

This month he is conducting a series of Schubert Symphonies at Disney Hall.

Thomas Davila and Kennon Earl of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents. Tomoko Okumura of Re/Max Tri-City represented the buyer.

