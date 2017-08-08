Small-lot development brings 7 brownstone-style homes to Hancock Park

The Sevens, a collection of seven freestanding homes in the Park Mile area of Hancock Park, is nearing completion and coming to market after three years of development.

Set on a protected section at Wilshire and Rimpau, the three-story contemporary houses range from 2,166 to 2,429 square feet in size.

Veteran tiny-house maker Modative, the architecture firm behind the development, designed the spaces to blend with the look of the neighborhood. The homes feature high-coffered ceilings, filtered skylights and white oak flooring.

Partners Trust The new small-lot development draws inspiration from the brownstones of New York City and London. The new small-lot development draws inspiration from the brownstones of New York City and London. (Partners Trust)

Each holds three or four bedrooms and includes two-car garages and rooftop terraces with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.

The residences are slated to hit the market next month, with prices starting at $1.675 million and topping out at $2 million, depending on the floor plan.

In June, based on 524 combined single-family home and condominium sales, the median sales price in downtown/central Los Angeles was $851,000, down 1.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

The collection was built by BLDG Partners under the city’s small-lot building ordinance, which allows multiple single-family units to be built on the same lot. Passed in 2005, the ordinance has paved the way for other small-lot developments around L.A.

Diana Knox, Rick Ojeda, Joanne Lindsay and Nick Segal of Partners Trust hold the exclusive listing for the Sevens.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

Visit and like the Hot Property Facebook page for more stories and updates throughout the week. It’s also a fine place to leave a tip.

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Soccer’s Landon Donovan cuts close tie to Staples Center

Manhattan Beach estate on half an acre fetches $20 million

America's most expensive home hits the market in Bel-Air at $350 million

Streetwear designer Hiroki Nakamura finds fitting home in Hollywood Hills West