Harry Styles brings Hollywood Hills home to market once more

Harry Styles of One Direction fame has chopped a bit more off the price of his modern spot above the Sunset Strip. The Hollywood Hills home is now on the market for $7.495 million.
Should it sell for that, Styles still stands to make a profit. Public records show he grabbed it two years ago for $6.87 million.
With pocketing walls of glass, the open-concept floor plan offers indoor-outdoor vibes across 4,401 square feet. On the main level, there’s a black-and-white kitchen, a dining area and a living room that extends to a terrace with city light views.
The master suite, one of four bedrooms and five bathrooms, features a terrace of its own. A movie theater and gym round out the multilevel interior.
In the backyard, a covered lounge adjoins a swimming pool and spa made private by bamboo landscaping. The property covers about a quarter of an acre.
Kurt Rappaport and Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.
The 24-year-old released his debut solo album, "Harry Styles," last year after a successful run with the five-piece boy band One Direction. Last year, Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-nominated film "Dunkirk,” and he’s also an executive producer on the CBS sitcom “Happy Together.”
He first listed the home in 2017 for $8.495 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.