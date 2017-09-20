Well-traveled Higgins House designed by John C. Austin seeks $9 million

This Victorian in Hancock Park has a history as illustrious as any.

In 1902, Chicago grain merchant Hiram Higgins decided to settle down in L.A. He hired John C. Austin — an Angeleno staple for his work on Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles City Hall and the Shrine Auditorium — to build a nine-bedroom Queen Anne-style mansion on Wilshire Boulevard.

After Higgins’ death, the new owner liked the house but wanted to live on Windsor Square, so the mansion was cut into three sections, lifted onto trucks and rolled to the new spot in 1924.

After a few more restorations, including a recent renovation, the 12,147-square-foot home is on the market for $8.999 million.

The Queen Anne-style mansion, designed and built in 1902 by John C. Austin, was moved to its current location in Windsor Square in 1924. (Shooting LA) (Shooting LA)

Set behind gates on a half-acre plot, the home’s period detailing makes it a prime example of early 1900s architecture. High ceilings, large public rooms and intricate woodworking on the panels, molding and columns are featured throughout.

A grand entry hall lined with hardwood on the floors and walls has a large brick fireplace, while a formal dining room and half-circle living space sit adjacent.

The spacious screening room and wine cellar lead out to a landscaped garden built around a pool and spa.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, a billiards room, a bar, a den and a cozy yoga room with mirrored walls. The master suite has three huge windows on the curved wall, while a fireplace and freestanding tub sit on the marble floor of the bathroom.

A kitchen, living room and two bedrooms are in the guest house. The garage and motor court allow parking for 12 cars.

The home was named a Historic-Cultural Monument in 1988 following significant restorations after a half century of neglect, according to the L.A. Conservancy. The storied mansion has also gotten some screen time, having been used as a filming location for “Willard” (1971) and “The Addams Family” (1991) as well as an episode of “Beverly Hills 90210.”

In addition to his architectural contributions, Austin also served as president of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce and was a forceful advocate for developing the city’s water system. He died in 1963 at 93.

Billy Rose of the Agency holds the listing.

