Hollywood Bowl founding director’s former 1920s home looks to book a new resident

A Hollywood Hills West estate built for Hugo Kirchhofer, the founding musical director of the Hollywood Bowl and the man credited with naming the historic venue, has come on the market for the first time in more than two decades.

Listed for $1.99 million, the Mediterranean three-story sits on a hillside below the Hollywood Bowl and features city and ocean views. A courtyard enclosed by hedges leads to a patio outside the entryway. Inside, bright walls of yellow, green and blue give a light feel to the living spaces.

This 1920s estate sits right below the Hollywood Bowl and features arched doorways and city views. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties) (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

A grand fireplace anchors the step-down living room, fittingly built in a way that resembles a stage. Hardwood floors line the home’s 3,071 square feet of living space. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops are found in the kitchen, which features a stained glass window depicting a butterfly over the sink.

On the upper levels, large doors open to terraces overlooking the front of the home, while a tiled, curving outdoor staircase leads to the lower floor.

Out back, a brick courtyard benefits from a fountain and landscaping. A separate guest suite and garage parking for three complete the lot.

Todd Henricks of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices holds the listing.

The home last changed hands in 1993 for $480,000, according to public records.

Kirchhofer built the home while serving as the head of the music department at Hollywood High School. The Hollywood Bowl reportedly found its name after he surveyed the park and called it a “bowl.”

