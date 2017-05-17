1923 Mediterranean displays a fresh face in Hollywood Hills

This once timeworn 1920s Mediterranean has a new lease on life thanks to updates and restoration work in keeping with its architectural character. Gated and set above the street-level garage, the house is accessed through a covered entry with mission-style arches. An octagonal paneled library and a barrel-ceiling living room are among original details.

Address: 6611 Emmet Terrace, Los Angeles 90068

Price: $1.889 million

The 1923 Mediterranean has been restored and updated while maintaing its architectural integrity. (Steven Dewall) (Steven Dewall)

Built: 1923

Lot size: 6,532 square feet

House size: 2,080 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Living room with fireplace, dining room, custom-built French windows, oak floors, basement, two-car garage, alarm system

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90068 ZIP Code in March was $1.364 million based on 24 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was an 11.6% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

