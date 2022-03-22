Richard Neutra’s Loring House, a boxcar-style gem, asks $8 million

The newest Richard Neutra residence to surface for sale is in the Hollywood Hills, where the architect’s famous Loring House just hit the market for $8 million.

Built in the 1950s, the ultra-stylish estate is owned by beauty mogul Cassandra Grey, founder of Violet Grey and widow of Brad Grey, the late movie producer who ran Paramount Pictures for 12 years. For her work in the industry, she’s been dubbed “L.A.’s high priestess of beauty.”

The modernist gem — a pristine example of Neutra’s boxcar style — is a fitting home for Grey. Neutra designed it for dancer and choreographer Eugene Loring. The small compound also includes a guesthouse built by Steven Ehrlich, a Culver City-based architect who designed the UC Irvine Contemporary Arts Center.

1 / 14 The 1950s residence. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 14 The guesthouse. (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 14 The fireplace. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 14 The living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 14 The bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 14 The guesthouse dining area. (Anthony Barcelo) 7 / 14 The two-story guesthouse. (Anthony Barcelo) 8 / 14 The deck. (Anthony Barcelo) 9 / 14 The kitchen. (Anthony Barcelo) 10 / 14 The lofted bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 11 / 14 The pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 12 / 14 The backyard. (Anthony Barcelo) 13 / 14 The lawn. (Anthony Barcelo) 14 / 14 Aerial view of the estate. (Anthony Barcelo)

Considered a boxcar-style home for its thin, rectangular floor plan and retractable walls of glass, the home is filled with Neutra’s fingerprints. The facade features a broad roof overhang and spider-leg columns. Inside, a living room fireplace adds a classic Neutra support beam.

The guesthouse adds some style of its own. Angled skylights and greenhouse-style windows brighten the dramatic double-height space that rises to a lofted bedroom.

Tropical landscaping accents the backyard, where a patio surrounds a swimming pool. At the edge of the property, a grassy lawn takes in sweeping views of the city below.

Carl Gambino of Compass holds the listing.