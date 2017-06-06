1920s Mediterranean is a walled oasis in Hollywood Hills

This Mediterranean retreat in the Los Feliz Oaks area encompasses nearly a third-acre of walled grounds. Mature trees, a swimming pool and several patios give the grounds a resort-like vibe. The stylishly updated residence includes a screening room, a wine cellar and a steam room.
Address: 2177 Fern Dell Place, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Price: $3.499 million
Built: 1928
Lot size: 12,865 square feet
House size: 4,064 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms
Features: Living room, family room, den, decorative fireplace, sound system, two-car attached garage
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90068 ZIP Code in April was $1.45 million based on 26 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 7.4% increase compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Tracy B. Do, (323) 842-4001, and Ryan Judd, (214) 929-6643, both with Compass
