1920s Mediterranean is a walled oasis in Hollywood Hills

This Mediterranean retreat in the Los Feliz Oaks area encompasses nearly a third-acre of walled grounds. Mature trees, a swimming pool and several patios give the grounds a resort-like vibe. The stylishly updated residence includes a screening room, a wine cellar and a steam room.

Address: 2177 Fern Dell Place, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Price: $3.499 million

The 1928 Mediterranean is in the Los Feliz Oaks area of Hollywood Hills. (Charmaine David) (Charmaine David)

Built: 1928

Lot size: 12,865 square feet

House size: 4,064 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Living room, family room, den, decorative fireplace, sound system, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90068 ZIP Code in April was $1.45 million based on 26 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 7.4% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Tracy B. Do, (323) 842-4001, and Ryan Judd, (214) 929-6643, both with Compass

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Twitter: @laurenebeale

SEE MORE HOMES OF THE DAY:

Early Venice Craftsman conceals modern upgrades

Beverly Grove contemporary takes a Balinese approach

Character-filled Spanish villa rises above the times in Los Feliz