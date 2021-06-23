L.A. hotelier floats 180-acre Malibu vineyard for $38 million

High in the hills of Malibu, a 180-acre retreat complete with a 12,000-square-foot hacienda and 10,000-vine vineyard just hit the market for $38 million. In terms of land, it’s the largest property currently on the market in the coastal community.

It’s owned by George Rosenthal, the entrepreneur who founded the real estate company Raleigh Enterprises and also owns the Sunset Marquis hotel in West Hollywood. He’s had the property for decades and first tried to sell it for $59.5 million in 2012, records show.

The home is one of 19 properties in Malibu trying to take advantage of the hot market with a price tag above $30 million. Others include Pierce Brosnan’s Broad Beach house on the market for $100 million and Rick Caruso’s stately traditional-style spot offered at $40 million.

1 / 14 The pool. (Simon Berlyn) 2 / 14 The main house. (Simon Berlyn) 3 / 14 The entry. (Simon Berlyn) 4 / 14 The kitchen. (Simon Berlyn) 5 / 14 The dining area. (Simon Berlyn) 6 / 14 The foyer. (Simon Berlyn) 7 / 14 The bedroom. (Simon Berlyn) 8 / 14 The living room. (Simon Berlyn) 9 / 14 The patio. (Simon Berlyn) 10 / 14 The dining hall. (Simon Berlyn) 11 / 14 The vineyard. (Simon Berlyn) 12 / 14 The backyard. (Simon Berlyn) 13 / 14 The lawn. (Simon Berlyn) 14 / 14 The 180-acre compound. (Simon Berlyn)

A winding stone driveway approaches the sprawling compound, which takes in views of the surrounding mountains and vineyards. In addition to the main house, there are three guesthouses, two pools, staff quarters, an equestrian-style tasting room and gym.

Oak forests dot the hilly grounds and art installations pop up throughout the property. The house is salmon-colored and opens to spaces filled with rustic beams, wood columns and skylights.

Highlights include a rotunda-style breakfast nook, kitchen with a corner fireplace and living room that takes in views of the gardens through a series of arched doorways.

Jade Mills and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Realty share the listing with Sandro Dazzan of the Agency.