Rat Pack cool living in Hollywood Hills West

This Midcentury Modern home was remodeled to amp up the hip factor. Skylights, clerestory windows and walls of glass brighten the interiors, which open at the rear of the house for indoor-outdoor living. A rotating wall in the media room allows for flexible use of the open-plan space. Mature trees enclose the back lawn.

Address: 8934 Wonderland Park Ave., Los Angeles 90046

Price: $1.75 million

Built: 1951

Lot size: 12,158 square feet

House size: 1,950 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Living room fireplace, breakfast nook, den/office, master bedroom walk-in closet, attached two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90046 ZIP Code in January was $1.435 million based on 22 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 12.5% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Katarzyna Holubowski, (310) 916-7256, Douglas Elliman

