Actress Illeana Douglas is ready to part with cottage Craftsman in Hollywood

Actress Illeana Douglas, whose film credits include “Goodfellas” and “Cape Fear,” is seeking a split from her Hollywood home of more than a decade. She’s listed the cottage-style Craftsman home for $1.799 million, records show.
Found among the century-old homes of Spaulding Square, the abode, built in 1919, features a fresh look from celebrity designer Brenda Antin. Within 1,711 square feet, there are two bedrooms, two bathrooms and interior details old and new.
Original tile covers the living room fireplace, and in the center-island kitchen. there’s a Wedgewood stove. Bathroom counters are topped with Carrera marble.
Picture windows bring light into a family room lined with built-ins. Through French doors, a wood patio overlooks a grassy backyard with citrus trees.
Mica Rabineau of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing.
Douglas bought the home in 2006 for $1.28 million, public records show.
The 52-year-old actress kicked off her Hollywood career after dubbing screams for Mary Magdalene in Martin Scorsese’s “The Last Temptation of Christ,” and went on to appear in many of his films.
On the television side, she’s appeared in “Entourage,” “Ugly Betty” and “Action,” for which she won a Satellite Award.