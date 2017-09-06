Bel-Air home of late novelist Jackie Collins sells for $5.1 million

A Bel-Air home owned by late author and romance novelist Jackie Collins has sold for $5.1 million, or $150,000 above the asking price.

Set behind wrought iron fencing and gates, the 1960s ranch house is tucked away on nearly an acre of grounds abutting a hillside. The park-like spot looks out out on mature trees and canyon area.

Entered through double front doors, the single-story house includes a skylight-topped entry, a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and an updated kitchen. A wood-paneled study has French doors that open to the grounds. There are four bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms in 4,150 square feet of space.

The ranch-style house, built in the 1960s, sits on nearly an acre in Bel-Air. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

A sprawling brick patio surrounds the swimming pool in the backyard. Lawns and lush greenery fill out the rear.

Collins, who died two years ago at 77, gained fame for her capturing of Hollywood glamour and salacious detail. Among her best-selling novels are “The World Is Full of Married Men,” “Hollywood Wives” and “Hollywood Husbands.”

Her collective works are said to have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide.

The property previously changed hands in 1980 for $700,000, public records show.

Annalee Chandler and Heidi Prince of Ferraro & Associates. were the listing agents. Todd Baker of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Tyler Perry lands a modern mansion in Mulholland Estates for $14.5 million

Kendall Jenner sells modern Hollywood Hills mansion for $6.85 million

L.A. Chargers exec lands the Newport Beach home of a 'Real Housewives' star

Kylie Jenner keeps up her selling ways with another deal in Hidden Hills