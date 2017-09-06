Bel-Air home of late novelist Jackie Collins sells for $5.1 million

A Bel-Air home owned by late author and romance novelist Jackie Collins has sold for $5.1 million, or $150,000 above the asking price.
Set behind wrought iron fencing and gates, the 1960s ranch house is tucked away on nearly an acre of grounds abutting a hillside. The park-like spot looks out out on mature trees and canyon area.
Entered through double front doors, the single-story house includes a skylight-topped entry, a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and an updated kitchen. A wood-paneled study has French doors that open to the grounds. There are four bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms in 4,150 square feet of space.
A sprawling brick patio surrounds the swimming pool in the backyard. Lawns and lush greenery fill out the rear.
Collins, who died two years ago at 77, gained fame for her capturing of Hollywood glamour and salacious detail. Among her best-selling novels are “The World Is Full of Married Men,” “Hollywood Wives” and “Hollywood Husbands.”
Her collective works are said to have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide.
The property previously changed hands in 1980 for $700,000, public records show.
Annalee Chandler and Heidi Prince of Ferraro & Associates. were the listing agents. Todd Baker of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.
