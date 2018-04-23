Rams quarterback Jared Goff lists his starter home near Agoura Hills for sale

Jared Goff, the Pro Bowl quarterback for the L.A. Rams, is ready to make a handoff near Agoura Hills, listing his home in the Oak Park area for sale at just under $1.8 million.
Built in 1989, the renovated single-story home is set on close to a half-acre lot and surrounded on either side by mature trees and hedges. The 4,315 square feet of open-plan space features distressed wood floors, high ceilings and fireplaces in the living and family rooms and game room/den.
A large island with a built-in wine chiller anchors the chef's kitchen. Five bedrooms and 5.5 updated bathrooms complete the floor plan.
Sliding glass doors open to a covered patio and built-in barbecue for indoor-outdoor living. A custom swimming pool and spa, lawns and landscaping fill out the backyard, which abuts a sloped hillside.
A gated courtyard entry sits off the front of the home.
Goff, 23, was among eight Rams players selected for the Pro Bowl last year. The third-year quarterback started 15 games for the NFC West-leading team last year, finishing with 3,804 yards passing with 28 touchdowns. His 100.5 passer rating in 2017 was the fifth-best in the league.
Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Assoc. holds the listing. The exact list price is $1,799,950.
He bought the property two years ago for about $1.6 million, records show.
