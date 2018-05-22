Rams’ Jared Goff completes a quick strike in the Ventura County housing market

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has made quick work of selling his home in Oak Park, an area near Agoura Hills.
The 23-year-old's renovated single-story home came up for sale in April and had multiple offers after just three days on the market. Sale of the 1989-built house closed on Monday for $1.775 million, or about $25,000 shy of the asking price.
Sitting on a cul-de-sac, the 4,315-square-foot house features open-plan living space, distressed wood floors and high ceilings. There are fireplaces in the living and family rooms and a large game room/den.
A large island/breakfast bar with a built-in wine chiller anchors the chef's kitchen, which flows into the family room. Five bedrooms and 5.5 updated bathrooms complete the floor plan.
Outside, a covered patio and built-in barbecue create space for entertaining. The half-acre lot, flanked on either side by mature trees, also has a custom swimming pool and spa, patches of lawn and landscaping.
A gated courtyard entry sits off the front entry.
Goff, 23, was among eight Rams players selected for the Pro Bowl last year. The third-year quarterback started 15 games for the NFC West-leading team last year, finishing with 3,804 yards passing with 28 touchdowns. His 100.5 passer rating in 2017 was the fifth-best in the league.
He bought the property two years ago for about $1.6 million, records show.
Jordan Cohen of ReMax Olson & Associates represented Goff in the sale. Erin Pohl and Bob Pearson of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
