Jared Leto sells his Studio City digs for $51,000 over the asking price

The sale of Jared Leto’s Cahuenga Pass home has ended on a high note. The Oscar-winning actor and musician last week sold the property for $2.05 million, or $51,000 over the asking price.
Built in 1955, the Midcentury spread was previously owned by producer-director Michael McQuarn. Jimmy Durante, the late singer and comedian, is rumored to be another past resident.
The two-story house has about 4,000 square feet of living space including four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a recording studio. The white-walled living room features ebony wood floors and a wall fireplace. The master bedroom opens to a balcony overlooking the backyard.
Outside, tropical foliage surrounds a stone-rimmed swimming pool, a patio, a built-in barbecue and a fire pit. Concrete steps lead from the pool to an outdoor living room.
The property came up for sale in April and had an offer in hand in about two weeks, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Although the area containing the property is generally accepted as Hollywood Hills, the L.A. Times Mapping Database considers it part of Studio City.
Brian Courville of John Aaroe Group was the listing agent. Ann Eysenring of the Agency represented the buyer.
Leto, 45, won an Academy Award for his supporting role in the film drama “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013). Last year the actor starred as the Joker in the summer blockbuster “Suicide Squad.” He is set to appear in the upcoming science-fiction film “Blade Runner 2049,” starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.
He bought the house more than a decade ago for $1.65 million, property records show.
