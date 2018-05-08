Advertisement

Lifehouse frontman Jason Wade lists Agoura Hills home with decked-out recording studio

By
May 08, 2018 | 7:20 AM
Lifehouse frontman Jason Wade has listed a home with a 2,000-square-foot recording studio for $4.25 million in Agoura Hills. (Redfin.com)

Calling all musicians: Lifehouse frontman Jason Wade's home and recording studio is on the market in Agoura Hills for $4.25 million.

Outdoor amenities include a pool, spa and sports court. What sets the property apart, however, is the 2,000-square-foot recording studio. Not just for music, the professionally designed space also holds a kitchen, a lounge and two bedroom suites.

In the main house, a rustic front door opens to a 5,100-square-foot floor plan with dark hardwood flourishes above and below.

On the main floor, a center-island kitchen sits between a step-up dining room and a breakfast booth. Large formal rooms, five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms complete the interior.

Views of the Santa Monica Mountains are abundant from the one-acre grounds, especially from a patio that spans the home's second story.

Wade bought the property in 2007 for $2.25 million, records show.

Scott Wynne of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is the listing agent.

Wade, 37, began making music under the moniker Blyss before rebranding as Lifehouse and releasing "No Name Face," the band's major studio debut, in 2000. The rock group's hits include "You and Me," "Hanging by a Moment" and "Falling In."

