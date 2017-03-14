Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra lands a modern spot in Hollywood Hills West

Spanish film director and producer Jaume Collet-Serra has bought a contemporary-style home in Hollywood Hills West for $5.05 million.

The two-story house, built in 1938 and since renovated, has canyon and ocean views from its gated perch above the Sunset Strip. The open-plan interiors feature broad walls of glass, skylights and pocket doors that open to various patios and balconies.

The two-story contemporary in Hollywood Hills West features walls of glass, skylights and pocket doors. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

A modern chef’s kitchen, breakfast nook, formal dining room, four bedrooms and five bathrooms are within 3,000 square feet of living space. In the living room, a projection screen pops down from the ceiling for movie watching.

Outdoors, there’s a swimming pool with a spa, decking and a built-in barbecue.

The house had been listed for $5.295 million at the time of the sale, records show. Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker was the listing agent. Jonathan Massabran of Capital Investment Realty Group represented the buyer.

Collet-Serra, 42, is known for his 2005 remake of the horror film “House of Wax.” His other credits include “Unknown” (2011), “Run All Night” (2015) and “The Shallows” (2016).

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Modernist treehouse blends into its Studio City hillside

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner slides into Studio City with home purchase

New Rams receiver Robert Woods snaps up a spot in Hollywood for $1.27 million

'Modern Family' star Ty Burrell gets his price and more for Culver City penthouse