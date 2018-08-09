Lakers president Jeanie Buss looks to deal Playa Vista home

Jeanie Buss, the controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise, has put a home in Playa Vista on the market for $2.8 million.
The listing marks a quick turnaround for Buss, who bought the property about nine months ago for roughly $2.45 million, records show.
Set on a corner lot, the Mediterranean-vibe house has been updated from when it was on the market last year. Among new details is a modern chandelier in the kitchen. Cabinetry and built-ins throughout the house have been painted a crisp white.
A den/office, living and dining rooms, four bedrooms and five bathrooms are contained within about 3,200 square feet of interior. A tiled two-way fireplace is shared between the family room and a large covered terrace.
The three-story home, built in 2011, also has a three-car garage.
Sally Forster Jones and Meredith Schlosser of Compass hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Buss, 56, is the daughter of late businessman and Lakers owner Jerry Buss. After taking control of the Lakers last year, she named basketball great Magic Johnson as president of basketball operations and Rob Pelinka as general manager.
Her busy summer has included the free-agent signing of four-time league MVP LeBron James.