Johnny Buss, brother of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, is running for president

Johnny Buss, the son of late Lakers owner Jerry Buss, sits in the Ice House comedy club in February 2023. Buss announced on his website that he is running for President of the United States.

A family often compared to the fictional Roy family from HBO’s “Succession” is living out one of the show’s storylines.

Johnny Buss, brother of Lakers governor Jeanie Buss, is running for President of the United States, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Committee and an official website for his campaign.

“I envision an America that leads with compassion, innovation, and most of all integrity. An America where racial equity is not just an ideal, but a lived reality for every citizen. Where our policies reflect our commitment to the planet, and where education opens doors to futures bright with promise,” Johnny Buss says on the website Buss2024.com.

Advertisement

He’s registered as an independent candidate.

On “Succession,” Logan Roy’s oldest son, Connor, runs for president.

According to campaign documents, Johnny Buss filed for his candidacy on Jan. 30. He has spent $118,026.66 according to government filings, including $1,500 for hair styling expenses and $36,560 for a film production company.

A text message to Buss wasn’t immediately returned. He does not have a role with the Lakers. The team declined to comment on the candidacy.

Buss, the eldest son of late Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss, previously served as president of indoor soccer franchise Los Angeles Lazers and as president of the Sparks until 2006.

In 2017, Johnny and his brother Jim, were involved in a brief legal fight over the structure of the team’s board of directors in which Jeanie Buss solidified her position as controlling owner of the Lakers.

According to his website, Buss is running on a platform of a “more equitable and just America,” “empowering our future through education” and “leading on climate.”

The email address listed on his filing paperwork didn’t appear to be functioning, with multiple emails bounced back to sender Thursday afternoon.