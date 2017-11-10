Hollywood child star Jeanne Russell seeks a buyer for Valley Village home

Jeanne Russell, who as a child starred as Margaret Wade on the CBS sitcom “Dennis the Menace,” has put her home in the Valley Village neighborhood of L.A. on the market for $779,000.

Built in 1953, the California ranch-style home features a living room with a stone fireplace, hardwood and slate floors, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. An open dining room sits off the living room area, and the den has direct access to the backyard.

An eat-in kitchen also lies within the 1,677 square feet of interior space.

The California ranch-style house, built in 1953, features a living room with fireplace, a covered patio and a swimming pool. (Anthony Barcelo) (Anthony Barcelo)

Sliding glass doors off the living room take in a view of the covered patio and swimming pool. The 6,556-square-foot lot has a two-car garage, lush landscaping and privacy hedges around the perimeter.

Russell appeared on “Dennis the Menace,” which was based on the comic strip created by Hank Ketcham, for the entirety of the show’s four-season run from 1959 to 1963. Her other credits include the shows “The Deputy” and “The Dinah Shore Show” as well as the 1961 Disney film “Babes in Toyland.”

She has been practicing chiropractic medicine in the North Hollywood and Toluca Lake area for the past three decades.

Jerry Jaffe of Teles Properties, a Douglas Elliman company, holds the listing.

