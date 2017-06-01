Disc jockey Jed the Fish lists his pristine Queen Anne Victorian in Pasadena

Jed Gould, the disc jockey better known as Jed the Fish, has put his Queen Anne Victorian on the market in Pasadena for $2.299 million.

The grand dame, dating to more than a century ago, retains its classic good looks. Mixed gables, scallop and clapboard siding and a domed turret are among details of note. Lacey woodwork creates visual interest along the wide, wraparound porch.

Within the 3,017 square feet of living space is a paneled staircase, rounded turret rooms, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. An updated kitchen has marble countertops and a center island.

The Queen Anne Victorian, built in the 1890s, features period details, rounded turret rooms and a separate recording studio. (Erik Grammer) (Erik Grammer)

In the back of the property, a park-like backyard complements the home’s romantic vibe. Massive stone and tiled statues built by Gould sit among various gardens, pathways and lush landscaping. The offbeat statuaries light up in the evenings, an effect that brings the setting to life.

“It’s like something out of ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ ” said listing agent Matthew Littell of Podley Properties. “In the backyard, you really see the personality of the owner.”

Also within the one-third acre grounds is a custom-built music studio where Gould conducts his weekly radio show for 88.5 KCSN. The soundproof studio, Littell said, has a separate vocal booth that can be used for professional recording.

Gould has hosted the afternoon drive show on KROQ-FM for more than three decades. He twice won Billboard’s Air Modern Rock Personality of the Year award (1997, 1999).

He bought the property in 1994 for $425,000, records show.

