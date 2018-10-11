Record producer Jeff Bhasker looks to spin up a sale for Venice loft

Record producer Jeff Bhasker, who has won multiple Grammy Awards for his work with Kanye West and Jay-Z, has listed his home in Venice for sale at $2.15 million.
The loft-style residence is among four attached units in a building designed by noted architect Steven Ehrlich.
Built in 2002, the home makes the most of its minimal footprint with high ceilings, clerestory windows and a roll-up glass garage door that opens to a private balcony. Polished concrete floors, exposed ductwork and an aged steel floor-to-ceiling fireplace give an industrial air to the interior. Finishes and built-ins were done by designer Jae Omar.
The main floor is largely devoted to open-plan space and includes a living room, dining area and an updated kitchen. A floating steel-and-wood staircase extends upward to the master suite, which has an ocean-view balcony.
In all, there are two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in more than 1,800 square feet of living space.
Bhasker bought the property four years ago for $1.925 million, records show.
The producer and songwriter has scores of credits including Kanye West’s “808s & Heartbreak” album, Mark Ronson’s hit record “Uptown Special” and Harry Styles’ eponymous debut album. He has won five Grammys including one for Producer of the Year in 2006.
Stormi Leoni and Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee + Partners hold the listing.