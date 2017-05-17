Jeff Bridges unloads his vineyard estate in Montecito for $15.9 million

Oscar-winning actor and singer Jeff Bridges and his wife, Susan, have sold their estate in the Montecito foothills for $15.925 million, about half the original asking price of $29.5 million.

Called Villa Santa Lucia, the 19.5-acre property centers on a Tuscan-inspired main house designed by Santa Barbara architect Barry Berkus and built in 1988. An 1,800-square-foot detached guesthouse, a guest cottage and a detached theater/recording studio also lie within grounds filled with mature oaks, olive trees and Italian cypress.

Fronted by a stone-lined motor court, the home opens through a hand-carved front door to a formal entry hall lined with thick stone pillars and topped with cascading groin vault ceilings. Terra-cotta pavers line the hallway, which leads to a sunken living room anchored by an antique stone fireplace. French doors off the living room area open to a terrace with ocean views.

The 19.5-acre estate in Montecito was once owned by Grammy-winning musician Kenny Loggins. (Jim Bartsch) (Jim Bartsch)

Also within the 9,535 square feet of interior space is a library/study featuring rough-sawn beams reclaimed from East Coast bridges and a study/meditation room that opens to a roof deck. A stairwell beside the master suite, one of six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, extends upward to a third-floor tower room.

Outdoors, expanses of lawn and decking surround the stone-edged swimming pool. Elsewhere are fruit orchards, vineyards, hiking trails and a footbridge that crosses a running stream. A separate theater and recording studio sit beyond the motor court.

The estate had been listed for $18.5 million prior to closing, records show. The property once was owned by Grammy-winning musician Kenny Loggins. The Bridgeses paid slightly less than $7 million for the estate in 1994, according to Los Angeles Times reports at the time.

Suzanne Perkins of Sotheby’s International Realty represented both the buyer and the seller.

Bridges, 67, won an Academy Award in 2010 for the film “Crazy Heart.” His scores of movie credits also include “Hell or High Water” (2016), “True Grit” (2010) and “The Big Lebowski” (1998). This year, he will appear in the film drama “Granite Mountain” and the action-comedy “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

As a musician, Bridges has released three studio albums, most recently “Sleeping Tapes” in 2015.

Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails reboots his contemporary in Beverly Crest

‘Making a Murderer’ co-directors snap up Gustavo Dudamel’s Los Feliz home

Jazz guitarist Lee Ritenour is ready to move on from Malibu’s Point Dume

Drummer Travis Barker doubles down in Calabasas