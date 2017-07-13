Former NBC exec Jeff Gaspin sells Hidden Hills home for $6.4 million

Former NBC Universal executive Jeff Gaspin, who is now president of Primary Wave Entertainment, has changed channels in scenic Hidden Hills, selling his home in the gated equestrian community for $6.4 million.

The traditional-style main house, built in 2008, and guesthouse sit back from the street on 1.69 acres of grounds.

The traditional-style home sits on more than an acre in Hidden Hills with a guesthouse and a swimming pool. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Interior features include wood and tile floors, vaulted ceilings, three fireplaces, a gym and a two-island chef’s kitchen. Designer wallpaper and a modern chandelier adorn the dining room. The home theater has seating for 10, and the family room features a wet bar.

There are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms within more than 10,500 square feet of living space.

A brick-rimmed swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, lawns and mature trees make up the backyard.

Craig Knizek of the Agency was the listing agent. Chad Rogers of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

Gaspin, as chairman of NBC Universal Television from 2009 to 2011, handled programming for the company’s cable and broadcast networks. He joined Primary Wave Entertainment, an independent television studio and management company, in his current role last year.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

WNBA star Candace Parker looks to court a buyer for Encino estate

Modern home is the new kid on the walkstreet in Venice

New gated enclave to rise in Malibu after $50-million land deal

What $1.5 million buys right now in Oxford Triangle, Redondo Beach and Westchester