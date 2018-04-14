Omar Sy cuts a deal with DreamWorks President Jeff Small in gated Hidden Hills

French actor Omar Sy has sold his home in Hidden Hills to Jeff Small, president of Amblin Partners and DreamWorks Studios, for $4.7 million, records show. That's $250,000 less than the original asking price, records show.
Spanning a flat acre, the grounds hold a pool, spa and basketball court surrounded by landscaped lawns.
Inside the Traditional-style home, living spaces are a confluence of black and white. Monochrome elements, such as black brick fireplaces and white windowsills, anchor the living room, dining room, chef's kitchen and theater room.
Upstairs, the master suite opens to a private balcony overlooking the entertainer's backyard.
The 7,800-square-foot home last traded hands in 2016 for $3.5 million, according to public records.
Sy, 40, has film credits that include "The Intouchables" (2011), "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014) and "Jurassic World" (2015). He has a voice role in the upcoming animated film "Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad."
Before serving as the co-CEO of entertainment company Amblin Partners alongside Steven Spielberg, Small spent time as an executive at Walt Disney Studios and Universal Studios.
Dana Olmes and Jeffery Biebuyck of Compass were the listing agents. Jason Improta of Keller Williams Calabasas represented Small.
