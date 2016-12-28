Jennifer Lopez finds a buyer for sprawling estate in Hidden Hills

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is in agreement to sell her place in Hidden Hills pending contingencies, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The 3-plus-acre property in the Ashley Ridge area came back on the market earlier this year at a reduced $12.5 million, down from the original asking price of $17 million. The estate last changed hands for $8.2 million, public record shows.

Built in 1993, the sprawling Traditional-style home has 17,129 square feet of living space and a range of amenities. Among features of note are a breezeway that connects to a work/entertainment wing with dance and recording studios, a 20-seat theater, a game room and a speakeasy-style bar.

The 3-acre estate in the Ashley Ridge area of Hidden Hills centers on a Traditional-style main house. (Simon Berlyn) (Simon Berlyn)

Other living spaces include formal and informal living rooms, a 12-person dining room and a wood-paneled office. Including the master suite, which has a sitting area and terrace, there are nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Outdoors, there’s a resort-style swimming pool, a play area and a lounge. Garage parking can accommodate up to eight vehicles, and 15 more can be parked in the motor court.

Marc and Rory Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties are the listing agents.

Lopez, 47, has film credits that include starring roles in last year’s “The Boy Next Door” and “Lila & Eve” and the 1997 movie “Selena.” Her eight studio albums include her 1999 debut album “On the 6” and her most recent “A.K.A.”

Earlier this year she paid $28 million for an eight-acre estate in Bel-Air formerly owned by actress Sela Ward and her husband, Howard Sherman.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf sells his home in Corona del Mar for $6.025 million

Ski-in, ski-out co-op home adjoins northern resort

'Superman' director Richard Donner gets $16.5 million for Maui retreat

Actress Chloe Sevigny makes quick work of selling Brooklyn co-op