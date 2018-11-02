Former 49er Jeremy Newberry sells his home and wedding venue outside San Francisco

About 60 miles outside of San Francisco, retired NFL player Jeremy Newberry has found a buyer for his home-turned-wedding venue. Called Newberry Vineyard Estates, the 9-acre property has sold for $4.25 million.
He and his wife Sabrina initially bought the lot with plans to just build a custom home in 2008, according to the Press in Contra Costa County. A few years later, as they searched for a venue for their own wedding, they decided to develop the property into an event center and opened up shop in 2012.
Now, in addition to a 7,000-square-foot home, the landscaped grounds hold a grand pavilion, a lake with a beach, a bridal casita, a lagoon-style pool with a swim-up bar, and a sports-themed man cave.
Another highlight is the 4-acre vineyard, which the couple uses to make around 120 cases of Mourvèdre wine each year, the Press said.
Approached by a circular motor court, the main residence is entered through a double-door entry wrapped in wrought iron. Six bedrooms and five bathrooms fill out the floor plan. There’s also a living room with a fireplace, a dining area and a center-island kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Deneen Vornhagen of Delta Ranches & Homes held the listing. Emil Geddes of Weichert Realtors represented the buyer.
Newberry, a two-time Pro Bowler, played nine of his 11 NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before a pair of one-year stints with the Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers. He’s currently an NFL analyst at KPIX-TV in San Francisco.
He listed the property in June for $5.45 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.