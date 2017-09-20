Former NFL pro Jeremy Shockey adjusts the price on Miami Beach penthouse

Jeremy Shockey is ready to field a winning offer for his Miami Beach digs.

After finding no takers for his longtime penthouse two years ago, the former NFL tight end has put the ocean-view property back up for sale at $2.85 million.

Set atop the Waverly building in South Beach, the three-bedroom pad has been owned by Shockey since 2005, when he bought it for $1.45 million.

The contemporary-style condo features clean architecture throughout its 2,582 square feet. Curved lines, coffered ceilings and glass accents highlight the open-plan living room, where floor-to-ceiling windows take in views of the Atlantic Ocean and the downtown Miami skyline. A kidney-shaped wet bar and outdoor terrace patio complete the scene.

Former NFL tight end Jeremy Shockey has relisted his penthouse condominium in Miami Beach, Fla., for sale at $2.85 million. (ONE Sotheby's International Realty) (ONE Sotheby's International Realty)

Blue appliances offset white tiled floors in the galley-style kitchen. The master suite has a step-up bed platform and large windows leading out to a private balcony.

Reid Heidenry of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Shockey, 37, won championships with the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints during his 10-year career. In addition to catching 37 touchdowns, the All-Pro tight end played in four Pro Bowls.

