Former major leaguer Jermaine Dye circles the bases on a home sale in Poway

Retired professional baseball player Jermaine Dye has officially retired his estate in Poway, selling the home on more than four acres in Poway for $2.85 million.

Designed by Mark Agee and built in 2006, the Spanish-style spread was previously owned by former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mo Williams. Williams sold the property to Dye in 2012 for $3.3 million, public records show.

Within the Heritage, a guard-gated community, the property centers on a 9,200-square-foot main house with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A casita, a lagoon-style swimming pool, a basketball half-court, a putting green and a turf field make up the grounds.

Former White Sox and A's outfielder Jermaine Dye has sold his 4.13-acre estate in Poway, Calif. (Redfin) (Redfin)

Formal living and dining rooms, two offices, a center-island kitchen and a home theater are among the living spaces. The family room takes in the grounds through 20-foot-high windows. There’s also a 1,000-bottle wine cellar.

On and off the market for the last two years, the property was last listed for $3.095 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Javin Hope of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Marie Jo Atkins, also of Pacific Sotheby’s, represented the buyer.

Dye, 43, played for the Braves, Royals, Athletics and White Sox across 14 seasons, making two all-star teams. The slugging outfielder earned MVP honors in Chicago’s sweep of the Houston Astros in the 2005 World Series.

