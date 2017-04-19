L.A. Galaxy’s Jermaine Jones lists his home field in Encino for $4.5 million

Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Jermaine Jones has put his place to kick it in Encino up for sale at $4.495 million.
If the gated Mediterranean estate looks familiar that’s because it was previously owned by actors Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. During the couple’s ownership, the house was regularly featured in their reality show, “Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood” (2007-11).
Jones bought the house from Spelling and McDermott in 2011 for $2.5 million and has paid great attention to both indoor and outdoor living spaces. Bold hues, wallpaper and murals enliven the living spaces, and a dramatic chandelier now tops the two-story foyer. A cabana with a bar/kitchen and bathroom was added in the backyard and sits at the end of the swimming pool.
More than 6,700 square feet of living also include a center-island kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The great room is lined with French doors that lead to a covered patio.
Lawns, hedges and landscaping fill out the more than a third of an acre of grounds.
Craig Knizek, James Hirsch and Denise Snanoudj, all with the Agency, are the listing agents.
Jones, 35, joined the Galaxy this year after three seasons in Major League Soccer with the Colorado Rapids and the New England Revolution. He previously spent more than a decade in the German Bundesliga, playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Leverkusen and Schalke 04.
He has been a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team since 2010.
