'Airplane!' director Jerry Zucker readies for liftoff from Mandeville Canyon estate

Jerry Zucker isn’t fooling around this time. The director of such film spoofs as “Airplane!” and “The Naked Gun” has put his longtime home in Brentwood back on the market for $15.475 million.

Set behind gates in Mandeville Canyon, the 1.6-acre estate centers on a Traditional-style home designed by Santa Monica architect John Byers. The gray-hued house, dating to 1939 and filled with character details, was later refinished by White House interior designer Michael S. Smith, who expanded the floor plan to 10,000 square feet.

The 1.6-acre estate in Brentwood features a main house designed by architect John Byers and later renovated by White House interior decorator Michael S. Smith. (Halton Pardee + Partners) (Halton Pardee + Partners)

Beyond the red front door, the stately two-story includes formal living and dining rooms, a center-island kitchen, a billiard room, an office/den, a gym, six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The home theater was designed by Michael Kovac of Kovac Design Studio. French doors and picture windows take in leafy views from nearly every room.

Outside, mature trees provide cover for a large paver patio and alfresco dining area. A detached guest house, a greenhouse, a swimming pool, lawns and gardens complete grounds.

Justin Alexander and Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee + Partners are the listing agents.

Zucker, 67, has credits that also include the 1982 television series “Police Squad!” and the 1984 film “Top Secret!” The 1990 film “Ghost,” which Zucker directed, received an Academy Award nomination for best picture while winning Oscars for best supporting actress and best screenplay.

The property last changed hands in 1990 for $4.125 million.

