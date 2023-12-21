Looking for L.A.’s forgotten history? Start in your own backyard

My adventures as an armchair neighborhood time traveler began at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 2011-12 exhibition “California Design 1930-1965: ‘Living in a Modern Way,’” when I found myself standing before two framed black-and-white photos on the gallery wall. On the left was an aerial view of the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard looking west.

Taken in 1922 by Spence Air Photos, it depicts mostly wide-open fields dotted with the occasional oil derrick and a cluster of long, low buildings fronting the western side of Fairfax just south of Wilshire. On the north side of Wilshire was a scrubby rectangle carved out of the field, bounded by three more long, low buildings to the north.

Hanging to the right of this photo was a second aerial view of the same intersection, by the same company and from almost the same angle, taken in 1929.

While the two roads ribboning away from the intersection were easily identifiable, everything else in the frame had changed. What was once fields and scrubby rectangles was now rows and rows of houses as far as the eye could see, with only a small square of land at the northeast corner of Wilshire and Fairfax left unoccupied. (A decade after this photo was taken, the May Company building, now home to the Academy Museum, would rise on that spot.)

The juxtaposition of the photos was meant to illustrate the effect of the 1920s population boom on Los Angeles. “By the late 1920s undeveloped space began to fill with single-family homes and low scale commercial buildings,” reads the text in the accompanying exhibition catalog, which noted that the population that decade soared from “a little more than 900,000 to more than two million.”

For me, though, they were something more: before and after photos of the Beverly Grove neighborhood where I live. The photos were lined up so perfectly that it was easy to compare what occupied the same spot seven years apart.

I must have stood in that LACMA gallery for a good 15 minutes, shifting my gaze from one photo to the other, gauging distances and counting streets before I spotted something small — several somethings actually — lined up along the western side of Fairfax that appeared to be ... airplanes. This came as a surprise not only because of where those planes were — a swath of my present-day neighborhood — but when. That first photo was taken in the earliest years of the country’s aviation industry and roughly six years before Mines Field (which would eventually become Los Angeles International Airport) began operation.