Advertisement

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' director Jesse Bochco lands a modern Venice pad for $3.8 million

By
Jul 25, 2018 | 7:50 AM
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' director Jesse Bochco lands a modern Venice pad for $3.8 million
Director-producer Jesse Bochco has paid $3.778 million, nearly $30,000 over the asking price, for a modern home in Venice with a rooftop deck. (Noel Kleinman)

Director-producer Jesse Bochco has bought a newly erected home in Venice’s President’s Row neighborhood for $3.778 million, or about $30,000 over the asking price.

The two-story home, designed and built by developer Wylan/James, features a polished modern interior filled with high ceilings, clean lines and indoor-outdoor living spaces.

Advertisement

The kitchen — a two-story space with Corian countertops and a massive center island/bar, serves as a focal point on the main floor. A living room with a wall fireplace and a dining area adjoin the kitchen. From there, pocketing doors unfold to a courtyard with a fire pit.

Upstairs, there are two en suite bedrooms and the master suite, a bright space with a walk-in closet and balcony. The 3,219-square-foot floor plan holds four bedrooms and four bathrooms in all.

Advertisement

In typical Venice fashion, a rooftop deck with treetop views caps off the home.

Mark Kitching of Pacific Union International held the listing. Tami and Katie Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners represented Bochco, according to the MLS.

The 43-year-old Bochco has directed episodes of dramas “Raising the Bar,” “Murder in the First” and Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” the most recent of which aired in March. On the production side, his credits include “NYPD Blue” and “Philly.”

He is the son of late Emmy-winning producer-writer Steven Bochco and actress Barbara Bosson.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement