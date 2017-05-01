Sports radio host Jim Rome sells his Irvine mansion for a record $12.5 million

Take note, clones: Sports talk radio host Jim Rome has sold his home in Irvine for $12.5 million, a record for the Orange County community, property records show.
At the end of a private drive in Shady Canyon, the roughly one-acre property takes in city, golf course and mountain views and includes a sprawling villa of 12,300 square feet, an attached pavilion and a saltwater swimming pool.
The three-story house, built for Rome in 2007, features an elevator, a wine cellar and a wood-paneled lounge that contains a game room, a gym and a speakeasy-style bar. A pair of executive offices sit within a dedicated wing, and there is tiered seating in the theater room.
The master retreat — one of six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms — has boutique-inspired closets and a chandelier-topped soaking tub. French doors in the master open to a private balcony overlooking the grounds.
The home had been listed for $13.995 million since it came to market last year. The sale bests the previous price record for a single-family home in Irvine. That record was set by another Shady Canyon estate, which changed hands in 2009 for $10 million.
Jacqueline Thompson of Surterre Properties was the listing agent. Virginia Alspaugh of Alspaugh Properties represented the buyer.
Rome, 52, has been a mainstay on radio airwaves since the mid-1990s with “The Jim Rome Show.” More recently he hosted the premium cable sports-talk series “Jim Rome on Showtime” from 2012-15.
He bought the property in 2003, records show.
