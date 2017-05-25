Dame Joan Collins lists her high-style digs at the Sierra Towers

Actress and author Joan Collins, who gained fame as Alexis Carrington on the prime-time soap opera “Dynasty,” has put her condominium at the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood on the market for $4.495 million.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom unit has about 2,300 square feet of living space. Located on the quiet northwest corner of the 25th floor, the residence takes in sweeping views of the hillside. A sliver of Beverly Hills and the ocean are enjoyed from the large outdoor terrace.

Joan Collins, Elton John and Cher are among past and present residents of the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood. (Lee Manning)

Walls of glass in the main living area and a master suite with a soaking tub are among features of note. Vibrant marble floors and mirror-backed built-ins keep up the glamorous vibe.

The floor plan, one of the largest in the celebrity-magnet building, was originally three bedrooms and could potentially be converted back to its original, according to listing agent Joshua Greer of Hilton & Hyland.

“More and more, we are seeing buyers bring in their own architect and their own designer to create their own living space,” Greer said. “There’s a lot more flexibility [to do that] at the Sierra Towers.”

The high-rise, designed by architect Jack A. Charney and built in 1965, has long been a celebrity haven, attracting the likes of Collins, Cher, Elton John and Matthew Perry. And with new buildings rising in the Westside, the Sierra Towers is enjoying a renaissance.

“They just don’t make them like [Sierra Towers] anymore,” Greer said. “No building will ever have that flexibility, that location.”

Collins, who this week turned 84, has scores of television and film credits, including the musical comedy “The Opposite Sex” (1956) and “Dynasty,” for which she won a Golden Globe. More recently she appeared in the series “Happily Divorced” and “The Royals.”

This year, Collins starred opposite Pauline Collins and Franco Nero in the comedy “The Time of Their Lives.”

She bought the residence a decade ago for $2.7 million, property records show.

