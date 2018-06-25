Reality star Joanna Krupa reduces the price of her designer-done Miami condo

Reality TV star and model Joanna Krupa now has her contemporary condominium in Miami listed for sale at $1.595 million. Back in February, the asking price was $1.9 million.
Encompassing 2,139 square feet of light and bright interior space, the high-ceilinged corner unit takes in skyline views. Designer touches include marble floors, LED mood lighting and motorized window treatments. The open-space residence has an eat-in-kitchen, two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
A heated swimming pool, an exercise room and a barbecue area are among community amenities. HOA fees for the condo in the 70-floor Four Seasons, built in 2003, are $2,055 a month.
Krupa, 39, has appeared on “The Real Housewives of Miami,” “Dancing With the Stars” and the Polish TV show “Top Model.”
