Universal Music Publishing chief Jody Gerson snags an estate in Trousdale

Jody Gerson, the chair and chief executive of Universal Music Publishing Group, has bought a home in the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills for $6.45 million.

Built in 1970, the flat-roofed house is fronted by a horseshoe driveway and has thick columns that frame an oversized front door.

The flat-roofed home in Beverly Hills sits on about half an acre and has a swimming pool and a pool house. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Inside, some 5,900 square feet of living space retains its period vibe with vaulted ceilings, expanses of glass and a protruding wall fireplace in the living room. A formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms and four bathrooms are among the other living spaces.

Outdoors, expansive decking surrounds a swimming pool and spa. The pool house sits adjacent to the main residence and has two bathrooms and a lounge area.

The property had been listed for $7.2 million at the time of the sale, records show.

Mike Bours of Realty Executives was the listing agent. Annie Challis of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented Gerson, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Gerson joined Universal Music Group in her current role in 2015 after a seven-year stint with Sony/ATV publishing. During her career, she has signed such artists as Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Pitbull and Lady Gaga.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Red Cross to sell estate along Pasadena's Millionaire's Row

Longtime Brentwood home of late actress Patricia Barry sells for $10.3 million

A post-modern reflection in Venice

Musician Dave Stewart readies storied home in Toluca Lake for its next release